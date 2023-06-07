Loss of business at G4S shrinks balance sheet and prompts retrenchments

It is alleged by a source that the security company, G4S, lost a major contract and government cut ties with them following the fact that some of their employees were involved in aiding Bester escape.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled security firm G4S' bottom line has been hit by a loss of business and this has triggered a retrenchment process in one of its business divisions.

G4S management is believed to have met with a union representing some workers after the company sent out a notice, warning of pending dismissals.

The company's security division is mulling the retrenchment of at least 100 security officers.

Eyewitness News is in possession of the initial two-page letter sent out by G4S less than a month ago.

The letter said the process was a result of the company's financial, economic and structural needs.

Closely placed sources confirmed that G4S recently lost out on a major contract with a Gauteng-based company.

G4S - which employs about 9,000 people - is also in hot water for bungling the Mangaung Correctional Centre contract with the Department of Correctional Services following the brazen Thabo Bester escape.

Government cut ties with the company after some G4S employees were exposed for their part in the scandal.

But the latest retrenchments are not believed to be linked to the Bester saga.

In the letter, the company said it hasn't taken a final decision on letting go of staff yet, but hoped the consultative process with the organising union - South African Transport and Allied Workers Union - will be finalised by mid-July.

A second round of consultations is expected to take place soon.