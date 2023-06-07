Letsholonyane sacked following other offences, not just lift incident - Kubayi

The Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi said Letsholonyane underwent several disciplinary processes before she was fired.

JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said now former deputy director of corporate services, Nelly Letsholonyane was dismissed following a number of transgressions, and not just because the minister was stuck in a lift in March.

The minister has come under fire for sacking the deputy director following the incident involving the lift.

Kubayi said the move to axe the official was justified but the matter was now before the courts.

“What the court is saying to us is that the procedural matter, not that the merits are not valid, the procedure that we are following should be reviewed, should be looked into. We’ve appealed because we do believe that there is a need for us to put out foot down as the department and non-tolerance for incompetence and non-delivery of services.”