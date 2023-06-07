Kidnapped Cape Town woman found and reunited with family

The 31-year-old woman, kidnapped in the Parow Industria area on Friday, was traced to a house in Mfuleni by members of the provincial anti-kidnapping task team on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A Welgemoed woman kidnapped in the Parow Industria area on Friday was found and reunited with her family.

The 31-year-old was taken while leaving a family business where she worked, and her car was later discovered abandoned in Gugulethu.

Members of the provincial anti-kidnapping task team followed up on all leads and traced the victim to a house in Mfuleni on Tuesday.

Five men were arrested.

"She's since been sent for medical examination to determine her wellbeing," said the police's Novela Potelwa.

"The arrested suspects between the ages of 25 and 32 face kidnapping, hijacking, human trafficking, and extortion charges. They are expected to appear in court soon."