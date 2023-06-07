GP Health executes process to appoint new CEO at tainted Rahima Moosa hospital

A report by the health ombudsman said pregnant patients were sleeping on the floor at the facility while its CEO had abandoned her duties.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health says progress is being made to implement the health ombudsman’s recommendations at the troubled Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

Earlier this year, the ombudsman released a damning report on the hospital.

The document said pregnant patients were sleeping on the floor at the facility while its CEO, Dr Nozuko Mkabayi, had abandoned her duties.

One of the recommendations from the ombudsman was to replace the CEO.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the department was reviewing its recruitment processes to speed up the appointment of a new hospital head.

“The department is currently reviewing its recruitment policy to ensure prompt appointment of critical management positions without compromising on the necessary, rigorous screening processes that still must be taken, so that a CEO can be replaced in the quickest possible time."

Democratic Alliance provincial health spokesperson Jack Bloom expressed disappointment after an audit firm had not been appointed as per the recommendations of the ombudsman.

Modiba said the hospital was part of the provincial Department of Health’s priority programme.

"The acting HOD [head of department] has already established a diverse oversight committee to work with him in providing oversight and monitoring of the plan, and other quality improvement plans across all service platforms. So there is a number of things that are already unfolding as part of implementing the recommendations of the ombud.”