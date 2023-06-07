G4S security division mulls retrenchments, denies financial crunch

It is alleged by a source that the security company, G4S, lost a contract in Gauteng and the Department of Correctional Services cut ties with the security division following the fact that some of their employees were involved in aiding Bester escape.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled security firm G4S has issued a Section 189 letter confirming what it calls a precautionary measure related to the loss of a contract in Gauteng.

G4S management is believed to have met with a union representing some workers after the company sent out a notice, warning of pending dismissals.

According to the two-page letter, seen by Eyewitness News, the company’s security division is mulling the retrenchment of close to 100 security officers.

The letter said the process stemmed from “the context of the company’s financial, economic and structural needs (loss of business)”.

Closely placed sources confirmed that G4S recently lost out on a contract with a Gauteng-based company.

While G4S Secure Solutions admitted the Section 189 letter was sent out less than a month ago, a spokesperson for the company said it only impacts 87 employees.

The spokesperson denied the cancelled contract had dented the business’ profits.

“It is not unusual for contracts to be reviewed in our sector. G4S South Africa continues to experience strong growth, and is creating significant new employment opportunities. In 2022, G4S created 500 new jobs and it is on track to surpass that in 2023, having already created 254 new positions this year," the spokesperson said.

G4S - which employs about 9,000 people - is also in hot water for bungling the Mangaung Correctional Centre contract with the Department of Correctional Services following the brazen Thabo Bester escape.

The Department of Correctional Services cut ties with G4S’ prisons division after some G4S employees were exposed for their part in the scandal.

The implicated employees have either been suspended or dismissed by G4S – including former employees now facing criminal charges at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.



But the latest Section 189 process, currently in the consultation stages, is not believed to be linked to the Bester saga.

In the letter, the company said it hasn't taken a final decision on letting go of staff yet, but hoped the consultative process with the organising union - South African Transport and Allied Workers Union - would be finalised by mid-July.

A second round of consultations is expected to take place soon.