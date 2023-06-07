EFF defends inviting Kenyan scholar Lumumba to anniversary celebrations

Kenyan scholar Professor Patrick Lumumba has recently come under fire for supporting Uganda’s anti-gay law.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has defended inviting Kenyan pan-Africanist scholar Professor Patrick Lumumba to its 10th-anniversary celebrations.

He has recently come under fire for supporting Uganda’s anti-gay law.

The red berets said that this would be a chance to speak to Lumumba about his stance on the Ugandan law which EFF leader Julius Malema described as un-African.

Among other penalties, Uganda’s anti-homosexuality act, which was signed into law last month, carries a death penalty for anyone deemed to be engaging in what it calls "aggravated homosexuality".

Lumumba is set to give a public lecture in Cape Town next month to mark the 10th anniversary of the EFF.

"Whether you love gays, whether you don't love them, as long as you love life and support human rights, you have to support them."

That was Malema expressing solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community in Uganda.

Two months later, the EFF has invited Professor Lumumba, who congratulated Uganda on passing the anti-homosexuality law.

In a Twitter post, Malema said that different opinions made discourse exciting.

EFF spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, said that the party did not agree with Lumumba on the Ugandan law.

"Our position remains the same, we are still in support of the LGBTQI community."

Thambo said that they would use the event to engage Lumumba on his views regarding homosexuality.