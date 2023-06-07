DWS considering legislative changes to boost municipal water quality compliance

Reports released by the department on Tuesday indicated that water provision in the country has deteriorated.

JOHANNESBURG - With the state of South Africa's water quality under the spotlight, the Department of Water and Sanitation is considering legislative changes to improve municipal compliance with the country's water quality standards.

The department released the Green Drop, Blue Drop, No Drop water reports on Tuesday that found that water provision in the country has deteriorated.

The director general in the department, Sean Philips said they have taken legal action against seven municipalities for failing to implement its corrective actions to improve water quality.

However, Philips said this was not enough.

He said the department was looking at amending some laws within the Municipal Systems Act to allow it more intervention powers over failing water authorities.

"The National Water Act spells out the kind of regulatory action we can take in terms of compliance notices, directives, legal action, if necessary. We want to have the same approach in the Water Services Act."