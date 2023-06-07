Decline in SA's water quality could see cholera spread further, says DWS

On Tuesday, the department released reports on the state of the quality of water in South Africa, showing that at least 50% of municipal water sources sampled did not meet the required standards.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) said the decline in the quality of water across the country sparked concerns that the current cholera outbreak might spread further.

The waterborne disease has so far claimed at least 26 lives over the past couple of months, with only one death reported outside of Hammanskraal, Tshwane.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu said that until the water contamination issue was under control, the threat of more waterborne diseases in the future would remain high.

“Although the source of the cholera is yet to be determined in relation to where it has broken, or where there is an outbreak thereof, the fact remains that cholera is a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water, and for that fact, we need to concern ourselves with ensuring that municipalities fulfil their obligations to deliver clean, safe water."

