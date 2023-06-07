Court sets aside Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan

Last September, Jacob Zuma served the two with summonses to appear in court for private prosecution, claiming they breached the NPA Act when the State 'leaked' a doctor’s note to Karyn Maughan.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has set aside former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of State advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

He claimed they breached the NPA Act when the State "leaked" a doctor’s note to Maughan, which was filed with the court as part of Zuma's corruption trial.

They subsequently challenged the summonses, though, and were successful, with the order handed down on Wednesday morning.