Civil society group Open Secrets wants govt to publicise report on 'Lady R'

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had appointed an independent panel to investigate the circumstances around the Russian ship docking in Simon’s Town in December last year.

CAPE TOWN - Civil society organisation Open Secrets is challenging government to make public the report into why the Russian cargo ship, the Lady R, was in the country.

This after US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, made public claims that South Africa loaded arms or ammunition onto the ship.

But the president has since said that the details of the report, when complete, would be classified.

Open Secrets director Hennie van Vuuren said that Ramaphosa’s announcement that a panel would investigate the matter gave the world the impression that we had an independent judiciary.

"Well, in fact, he has backtracked from that, and our argument is in backtracking he is effectively putting in place something that not only reeks of a coverup but will be to a charade and it’s something we’re considering challenging in court, if necessary if the Presidency doesn’t ensure it's an open process."

Open Secrets is one of a few organisations threatening legal action if that report isn’t made public.

Van Vuuren said that keeping the report secret was against the public interest.

"Given the impact that its had on the economic stability in our country, the weakening of the rand and the impact this had has on working-class people, there are many reasons that would suggest that we have every reason not only to be concerned since this is a matter of public interest, but that it must be an open process."