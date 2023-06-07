Bribery allegations against Dyantyi shroud Mkhwebane inquiry

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane refused to participate in the inquiry chaired by Richard Dyantyi who is fingered in bribery allegations, and called called on him to recuse himself from the forum.

CAPE TOWN - The resumption of the Section 194 inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office has been overshadowed by allegations of bribery against the chairperson.

Mkhwebane said she can’t participate as long as chairperson Richard Dyantyi continues presiding over the hearings.

She said she will make a formal application for Dyantyi’s recusal if he fails to recuse himself voluntarily.

The Section 194 committee met on Wednesday to continue its hearings but was again delayed.

Mkhwebane called on Dyantyi to recuse himself following the bribery allegations.

Mkhwebane has also asked for the WhatsApp and audio messages allegedly sent to her husband to solicit a bribe to be made public during the inquiry.

"I find it difficult to appear before you as the chairperson who has been implicated and who is alleged to also have sent Tina Joemat-Pettersson, may her soul rest in peace, to come solicit bribe from my husband."

But Dyantyi said the matter must be dealt with in the appropriate forum.

"It’s not expected that in this inquiry, even if you have audio, that audio must be sent to where it belongs."

The inquiry will continue on Friday to continue its proceedings and to deal with Mkhwebane’s recusal application.