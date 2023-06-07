Go

‘Barbaric’: RFDO condemns spate of farm murders in the country

This follows deadly attacks in the country which have affected provinces like Limpopo and the Western Cape.

FILE: Farming communities protested against farm murders on 30 October 2017 under the banner ‘genoeg is genoeg’ (enough is enough). Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
07 June 2023 11:09

JOHANNESBURG - The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organization has expressed anger as farm murders continue.

A number of deadly attacks in provinces including Limpopo and the Western Cape were reported over the weekend.

In the Limpopo incident, a prominent businesswoman and a relative were apparently set alight by their attackers, while in the Western Cape, a couple was found murdered on their farm in Aurora near Piketberg.
The organisation's Billy Claasen said the slain farmer and his wife were well-known in that community.

"It is a barbaric incident that has no place in our society, and we cannot be silent on this. This is almost a year after an attack on a farmer at Piketberg. Just two weeks ago, we had a fatal shooting on a farm outside Piketberg which left two people injured and one dead. In both of these cases, no arrests have been made as yet."
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance is calling for a Commission of Inquiry into the spate of farm murders in the country.

The party said police are failing people in rural areas despite an existing rural safety plan.

