AG attributes Midvaal Local Municipality clean audit to public participation

JOHANNESBURG - According to the Auditor General, Tsakani Maluleke, public participation is one of the reasons the Midvaal Local Municipality has managed to achieve clean audits over the last nine years.

Midvaal, is one of two municipalities in Gauteng that managed to achieve clean audits in the 2021/22 local government audit outcomes.

The only other municipality to do so in Gauteng is the City of Ekurhuleni.

Maluleke said that both municipalities focused on improving service delivery and governance issues.

These statistics are detailed in the report on the state of municipalities.

Maluleke said the silver bullet for the optimal performance of municipalities involved understanding the service delivery needs of its residents, and then streamlining those with the budget.

The Auditor General said the Midvaal Local Municipality perfected this system over the last few years.

“One of the things that Midvaal does extremely well, is when they run their public participation programme they take into account the need for services. Both for the formal households and informal households and then they budget for those activities."

Despite political instability over the last year and a half, the City of Ekurhuleni also achieved a clean audit, and Maluleke has attributed this to the city’s understanding of governance issues.

“Ekurhuleni… they also have a high level of responsiveness. When we raise audit issues, they ensure they have skills in the environment that can attend to the matters we are raising. It doesn’t mean that the municipality operates perfectly all the time. But what they do right is they respond.”

Maluleke said municipalities need leadership that can put in place capabilities to respond to service delivery issues as well as governance matters.