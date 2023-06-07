ActionSA files motion of no confidence against Gwamanda

Days after the Joburg mayor was elected into the position, the Democratic Alliance (DA) accused him of running a ponzi scheme.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA in Joburg has filed a motion of no confidence against executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

The party said its decision was based on Gwamanda's failure to clarify details surrounding criminal allegations levelled against him.

A few days after he was elected to the position, the Democratic Alliance (DA) accused him of running a ponzi scheme.

Gwamanda’s motion will be heard in council on the 20th of June. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2023

On Monday, ActionSA provincial chairperson Funzi Ngubeni announced that the party would push for Gwamanda's removal if he failed to address the allegations during his State of the City Address (Soca).

Gwamanda delivered his maiden Soca on Tuesday.

ActionSA regional spokesperson Sthembelo Majola said the motion of no confidence would be heard in council on 20 June.

Majola said it would be unfair for Joburg residents to be led by a mayor accused of defrauding his own residents.

“We had requested that he responds with regards to the allegations that he was involved in fraud, and he didn’t respond to that. We are therefore left with no option but to place a motion of no confidence against him.”

