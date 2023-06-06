Water Dept to release interim report on state of SA's municipal drinking water

The Department of Water and Sanitation said it was closely monitoring all water supplies for infectious diseases and its annual Green Drop report would detail all their findings.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation is expected to release its interim report on the state of municipal drinking and wastewater across the country on Tuesday.

Since the cholera outbreak was declared in the country earlier in 2023, 26 people died from the waterborne disease.

Most of the positive cases were recorded in Hammanskraal in northern Tshwane, with at least 20 of the fatalities recorded in the area.

Hammanskraal has been facing water supply issues for decades because of the failure of its Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.

The Department of Health, alongside the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), were regularly testing water sources in hotspot areas.

But to date, none of the water samples tested by the department have come back positive.

It said it would be releasing an interim report on Tuesday before its annual release as a precautionary measure for municipalities across the country.

Department minister, Senzo Mchunu, said these reports would act as regulatory tools to improve the quality of water sources.