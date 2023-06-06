Unisa suspends registrar over misconduct, policy breaches

Professor Steward Mothata is accused of serious allegations in relation to the abuse of his office.

JOHANNESBURG - Unisa has suspended its registrar, Professor Steward Mothata, for serious breaches of policy and acts of misconduct.

The registrar is accused of serious allegations in relation to the abuse of his office.

But the details of what actions led to his suspension are not yet clear.

READ: Unisa management failed in executing its mandate, report finds

Unisa said that Mothata would be suspended for 90 days.

In the letter, Mothata is accused of misconduct pertaining to gross abuse of his office, gross dishonesty and insubordination.

He has also been accused of making false and damaging statements during his time in office.

During the suspension, Mothata will receive all salary benefits but may not enter the campus.

The disciplinary inquiry into the details of his misconduct is still pending.