Unisa registra asked to hand over access card after notice of suspension

Unisa's registrar, Professor Steward Mothata is alleged to have violated the university’s code of conduct and ethics, however, specifics are unclear.

JOHANNESBURG - University of South Africa (Unisa)'s registrar Professor Steward Mothata has been asked to immediately hand in his university access card after receiving a notice of suspension.

The registrar is accused of serious allegations in relation to the abuse of his office.

The university said that as a member of executive management, he was bound by its code of conduct and ethics that he violated on various accounts.

But there's no clarity on the details that lead to his suspension.

In the letter, the university stated that Mothata would be suspended for 90 days.

It stated that he breached the code of confidentiality, sabotaged academic projects and used powers beyond those assigned to him.

Unisa's vice chancellor, Professor Puleng Lenkabula, said that due to the seriousness of the misconduct, she was convinced that Mothata's presence jeopardised the university's business.

She said noted concerns that he might interfere with witnesses before his disciplinary hearing.

In the meantime, he has been asked to stay off campus.

