Some municipalities not upfront about the quality of their drinking water: DWS

In terms of the South African national standard for drinking water specification, municipalities have an obligation to inform their residents if the water they provide is below acceptable standards.

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department on Tuesday revealed that some municipalities weren’t informing residents that their water may not be safe to drink.

The department released the Blue, Green, No Drop reports that showed a significant decline in the country’s water quality management.

The reports were presented during a media briefing held at the government’s communications offices in Pretoria.

inform their residents if the water they provide is below acceptable standards.

inform their residents if the water they provide is below acceptable standards.

Water that does not meet the SANS 241 minimum standards is deemed a possible health risk.

However, national director for water use compliance and enforcement Anet Muir said some municipalities were keeping residents updated on the state of their water.

"The municipalities are required to provide us with their monitoring data. They are not consistently doing this. So similarly, if they are giving or issuing advisory notes those are occasionally reported to us."

The Blue Drop Report said at least 11 municipalities did not report water quality data to the department or provide any other evidence that they had been testing their water quality.

Meanwhile, Joburg residents’ water supply problems are set to be addressed soon as the municipality reveals plans to finally improve the city’s ailing water infrastructure.

During his maiden State of the City Address on Tuesday morning, Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda announced the city’s plans to build new water infrastructure.

In the past year, residents have had to deal with water shortages compounded by power outages.

Joburg Water has battled a number of issues over the past year due to its poor infrastructure - which has been identified as a major setback.

Gwamanda said the city would be investing in upgrading and building bulk water infrastructure.

He said the interruptions in water supply would continue plaguing the city unless a comprehensive solution is found.

"As we acknowledge the need to plan futuristically, we cannot deny that current infrastructure challenges contribute to water shortages within the city."

During his budget speech next week, Finance MMC Dada Morero is expected to reveal exactly how much will set aside to fix Joburg’s water infrastructure.