Scopa wants Denel board to foot bill for no-show at meeting

The state-owned arms manufacturer was expected to brief Scopa on the non-tabling of its annual report among other issues. But not a single board member pitched for the meeting.

CAPE TOWN - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), Parliament’s finance watchdog wants, the Denel board to foot the bill personally for the cancellation of Tuesday’s planned meeting with the struggling entity.

The state-owned arms manufacturer was expected to brief Scopa on the non-tabling of its annual report among other issues.

But not a single board member pitched.

Scopa now wants the board chaired by Gloria Serobe to pay for the expenditure which includes that of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) delegation and committee members.

The Denel board was expected to brief Scopa on its liquidity crisis and an update on fruitless, irregular and wasteful expenditure.

The committee would also receive an update from the SIU on its investigations.

Committee chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa: “Before we start next week, a fully-fledged explanation as to why I should not ask Parliament to check the costs that these members bore for coming here and the costs that were borne by yourselves and the SIU and then attach them to them personally.”

Committee member Benadicta van Minnen said the board had more than one reason to attend.

“And in fact, in the last five years that is over R9 billion in bailouts and dividends zero. So, I would argue there are nine billion reasons the board should be here.”

Public Enterprises deputy minister Obed Bapela said that the issue will be taken up with the board before a follow-up meeting next week.