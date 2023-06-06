Scopa threatens to subpoena Denel board if it fails to appear in next meeting

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has threatened to summons the Denel board should it fail to appear at it next meeting.

The finance watchdog on Tuesday decided to suspend its meeting with Denel due to the absence of the board, which ultimately has to account for the struggling entity.

The meeting was meant to discuss the non-tabling of Denel’s annual report, the state of its liquidity crisis and its inability to pay employees.

Interim board chairperson Gloria Serobe indicated to the board that she would not be available for the meeting - but said other members would attend.

However, they too failed to pitch.

Scopa was not only expecting a briefing from Denel on its annual report and liquidity challenges, the committee was also to be briefed by the Special Investigating Unit on its investigations.

The chairperson of Scopa, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, accused the board of dereliction of duty - saying they will be forced to attend if they miss the next week.

"In the event that the board does not attend, the committee will ask the Speaker of the National Assembly to issue subpoenas to the Denel Board on the committee’s behalf."

The committee has rescheduled the meeting with Denel to Wednesday next week - where the board as the accounting authority is expected to brief members of Parliament.