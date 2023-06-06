SA's poor water quality could 'pose a potential health risk', warns DWS

On Tuesday, the Water and Sanitation Department released the interim Blue, Green and No Drop Watch Reports that assess the state of water provision in the country

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department has noted a significant decline in South Africa's water quality.

About 50% of water services sampled by the department showed poor microbiological water quality.

The Director-General in the department, Dr Sean Philips, said only 151 water sources were sampled in this regard.

He added that the general decline trend in water quality was very concerning.

“This watch report that we [are] releasing today indicates that the drinking water produced from some municipal water systems during the 2021/22 municipal financial year did not meet the South African 241 standard and could on occasion pose a potential health risk, the report does not provide an indication of the current eater status in municipalities.”

