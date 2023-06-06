SA economy expanded by 0.4% in Q1 of 2023 - Stats SA

Stats SA said that improved manufacturing output and the finance industry contributed to the country's economic rebound.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA has announced that economic growth was 0.4% in the first quarter of the year.

It said that improved manufacturing output and the finance industry contributed to the country's economic rebound.

While the figure came in higher than expected, it's believed that economic growth could have come in stronger without the intensifying power cuts which continue to drag down growth in some sectors.