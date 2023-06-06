Public Works Dept to speak with CoCT over evictions at Castle of Good Hope

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said that it would be speaking to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to seek a solution to the situation at the Castle of Good Hope.

Hill-Lewis has called for urgent action to restore access to the castle in Cape Town, where homeless people have been occupying land for more than two years.

In response, Department of Public Works and Infrastructure spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso, said that Minister Sihle Zikalala was keen to work with the city but warned against "overzealous postures".

"Minister Sihle Zikalala wishes to warn about overzealous postures that may, in the end, become wreckless and will only serve to exacerbate challenges rather than resolve them."

Hill-Lewis is determined to open public access to the historic site which he said was being blocked by the occupants, who had taken over the castle's moat.

"For two years now, the occupants have refused all assistance from the city even though this has been offered multiple times, including offers of dignified alternative shelter. There must now be urgent action to restore public access to this critical tourism site."

Mabaso, meanwhile, said that the department was intensifying its "Operation Bring Back" which was focused on recovering state property that had been illegally occupied.