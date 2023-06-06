Prasa board chair Leonard Ramatlakane axed from position

The transport department said that this followed an investigation by the entity into the misuse of one of its properties in Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane has been removed from his position.

The investigation found that Ramatlakane had been misusing one of the properties owned by the entity.

It found that he had moved his family into the Cape Town property, while his own property underwent renovations.

In a short statement, Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga said the chairperson used the property without following due process.

The Cape Town property was bought by Prasa in order to cut the rail agency's accommodation costs.

The property is used by Prasa executives during their visits to Cape Town instead of booking them into hotels.

Prasa executives, most of whom are based in Gauteng, make regular trips to Cape Town for interactions with Parliament.

But Ramatlakane had been occupying the posh Newlands house for his own use since December last year.

Following an inquiry by the transport ministry, Ramatlakane was relieved of his duties.

The department said it was committed to clean administration and governance across all its entities.