Nzimande on UFH arson: Don't allow others to ‘destroy’ your future

On Sunday night, a group of students torched parts of the university’s campus, consequently postponing exams scheduled to take place on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande urged students from the University of Fort Hare (UFH) to help keep their futures on track.

The minister was responding to the torching incidents at parts of the university's campus on Sunday night.

Consequently, the exams that were scheduled to take place on Monday were postponed.

University management said that CCTV footage showed students torching the campus' indoor sports facility and vandalising its furniture and computer labs.

The minister called on students to condemn the actions that directly impacted on their futures.

"There are those who are finalising, they are looking forward to graduating and making a contribution to their own families and the economy of the country,” he said.

“So, this must be strongly condemned, but it’s not enough to condemn it. We are saying to the student bodies: don't allow people whose mission is nothing other than destroying your own future."