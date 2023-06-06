Mapisa-Nqakula wants Mkhwebane to stop ‘vilifying' her in the media

The National Assembly speaker called claims by Mkhwebane that she dismissed her bribery allegations against MPs that she raised ‘false and malicious’.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly (NA) Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane should stop "vilifying" her in the media.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the statements Mkhwebane was making about her were "false and malicious".

Mkhwebane claimed the Speaker dismissed bribery allegations against members of Parliament (MPs) that she raised and that she ignored her request for a confidential meeting.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she advised Mkhwebane to wait for Parliament's ethics committee to investigate the allegations that MPs solicited bribes to halt the Section 194 inquiry.

Mapisa-Nqakula, who called for the Section 194 inquiry to wrap up its business, added that she was not in a position to dismiss allegations against MPs.

She said Mkhwebane should stop attacking her in the media.

“Now that Advocate Mkhwebane has filed a complaint with the committee, as per the Speaker's advice, she is implored to afford the committee an opportunity to conduct its investigation and desist from continuing to vilify the Speaker and others through the media,” Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

The inquiry was delayed again to allow Mkhwebane's newly employed lawyers to catch up on proceedings.

It is now expected to resume on Wednesday, with evidence from Mkhwebane.