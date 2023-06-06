Kumalos criminal defamation case against Phamotse due for closing arguments

Author Jackie Phamotse was taken to court over alleged harassment of Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo for tweeting about an alleged sex tape involving the couple.

JOHANNESBURG - Testimony has been wrapped up in the criminal defamation case involving author Jackie Phamotse and celebrity power couple Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo.

The couple took Phamotse to court over her 2018 tweet about a sex tape involving the media mogul and her husband.

The criminal defamation case against Jackie Phamotse by Basetsana Kumalo is back in the Randburg magistrates court.



This is regarding Phamotse’s tweet from 2018 about an alleged sex tape involving the Kumalo’s and a young rapper. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/c1FsVse2T7 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 6, 2023

The State believes that although Phamotse did not name the Kumalo’s, she tweeted with the intent to defame them.

Over the past four years, the court has heard testimony from both the Kumalos and Phamotse.

Phamotse is facing charges of crimen injuria, criminal defamation and contempt of court.

This is regarding her controversial 2018 tweet about a female [TV mogul and her husband having sex](http://[LISTEN] BASETSANA & ROMEO KUMALO) with a celebrity boy.

She is also being taken to task for parts of her book entitled I Tweet What I Like — So … Sue Me!.

The State has argued that the book defamed the Kumalo’s and the judiciary.

The case - which was first heard in 2019 - is only set down for closing arguments later this month after being delayed by COVID-19 and clashes in the diaries of all the parties involved.

Senior State prosecutor Yusuf Baba has completed his cross examination of Phamotse and the matter has been postponed to the 20th of June.