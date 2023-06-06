Katlego Banga’s family forgives driver involved in crash that claimed his life

The grade two pupil died in a horrific vehicular accident in Mitchells Plain, along with five others, on 30 May, with two more pupils sustaining injuries in the incident.

CAPE TOWN - The family of eight-year-old Katlego Banga said they forgave the driver involved in the accident that claimed the little boy's life.

The grade two pupil, from Wespoort Primary School in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, was one of five learners who died in a horrific accident in the area on 30 May.

Two other children were injured in that accident and rushed to hospital.

It's believed that the driver of the bakkie transporting them to school lost control of the vehicle and it rolled multiple times.

Fifty-five-year-old Mninikhaya Mvuli is expected back in court on 15 June for a bail application.

Hundreds of mourners packed the Portlands Indoor Centre on Monday to pay tribute to little Katlego at a memorial service.

Katlego's grieving family, teachers, and young schoolchildren could hardly contain their tears as people shared their fond memories of the little boy.

His aunt, Mildred Mdukiswa, told Eyewitness News that they were heartbroken by the loss.

"We miss him already. As you can see, my sister can't talk now, and as a family, we also can't talk, but there's nothing we can do when the Lord decides to take his son."

Katlego will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Khayelitsha.

VIDEO: Mitchells Plain accident: 'We miss him already' says family of Katlego Banga (8)