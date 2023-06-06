Joemat-Pettersson's Parly contributions won't be forgotten - political parties

Political parties said that former member of Cabinet and MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson’s contributions in Parliament would never be forgotten.

This as they pay tribute to the 59-year-old politician who died at her home on Monday.

Joemat-Pettersson was serving as the chairperson of the police committee in Parliament.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s federal leader John Steenhuisen said that she would be missed.

"Obviously, this is made even more sad by the many setbacks in her personal life that Ms Joemat-Pettersson had had, she’s not had an easy life and she would share some of those stories with colleagues in Parliament across party lines."

While Cope has expressed shock and sadness at the news, it said that Joemat-Pettersson loved her people and the country.

"We will always remember comrade Tina for her contribution in the liberation struggle, to free the people of South Africa. Her contribution in Parliament will never be forgotten. Her leadership as the portfolio committee on police in Parliament will be missed, she was firm and a no-nonsense chairperson but a democrat," said the party's Dennis Bloem.