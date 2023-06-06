Joburg ActionSA threatens no-confidence motion in Gwamanda over scammer claims

ActionSA in Joburg has threatened to table a motion of no confidence in executive mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, should he fail to clarify details surrounding criminal allegations levelled against him.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA in Joburg has threatened to table a motion of no confidence in executive mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, should he fail to clarify details surrounding criminal allegations levelled against him.

Upon assuming office exactly a month ago, the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse accused Gwamanda of being implicated in a Ponzi scheme.

Phalatse has claimed to be in contact with Gwamanda's alleged victims, who she said were defrauded of money.

Joburg residents may see yet another no-confidence motion being tabled against new mayor, Gwamanda, who has been accused of being a scammer before his time in politics.

ActionSA regional leader, Funzi Ngobeni, said that his party could not allow an alleged scammer to lead the country's economic hub.

"Since his election in May, Gwamanda has consistently ducked from media opportunities to come clean over the serious allegations he is facing. Having missed a press conference, he organised himself to explain the situation."

Ngobeni has also slammed the ANC-EFF government of local unity for protecting Gwamanda, instead of calling him to account.