Higher education sector lost an important asset in Chanlall Dwarika - Nzimande

DURBAN - Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande said that the higher education sector lost an important asset in Chanlall Dwarika.

The 61-year-old Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) engineering lecturer was murdered after being kidnapped last week.

While visiting the Dwarika family in the north of Durban on Monday, Nzimande admitted that his death was a big loss for the country.

“To lose a lecturer of his calibre, 61-years-old, having spent 20 years at Mangusuthu University of Technology, it really is a very big loss for our sector.”

Nzimande said Dwarika could’ve made a lot of money in the private sector but chose to serve the public as a lecturer instead.