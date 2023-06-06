Gungubele refuses to shut down the SA Post Office: 'It's a no-no'

The South African Post Office has been under provisional liquidation since February, following a successful application from two creditors.

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele said it would be unthinkable to do away with the South African Post Office (Sapo).

He informed Parliament on Tuesday of the government’s plan to apply for business rescue next month, in an attempt to stave off liquidation.

But Gungubele believes there are a number of alternatives to turn around the ailing entity.

Sapo has more than R8 billion in liabilities, while only generating annual revenue of around R2 billion.

The wage bill for 11,000 employees accounts for 70% of all expenditure.

The communications portfolio committee heard that a R2.4 billion lifeline that National Treasury allocated in the February budget was not yet been disbursed.

Gungubele said the entity must be saved at all costs.

"We talk about an institution that is one of the rare options for disadvantaged people in far-flung areas. So the issue of allowing Sapo to go under, it’s agreed, it’s a no-no."

Gungubele said if the post office were to be liquidated, more than 700 small businesses would be affected.

The Communications Department said it's confident in the business rescue plan that it will put before the High Court on the 4th of July.