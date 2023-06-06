GP Health Dept says video of monkeys in water tanks not at their facilities

The Gauteng Health Department has dismissed a social media video of monkeys swimming in water tanks being linked to any of its health facilities.

A video has been circulating online, where monkeys are seen swimming inside black water tanks claimed to be at the Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal.

The Gauteng Department of Health would like to assure the public that the video where monkeys are seen swimming inside black water tankers is not from Jubilee District Hospital nor any of our public health facilities.

The area in northern Tshwane has been hard hit by the cholera outbreak in the country.

External water tanks have been provided to communities in the area.

The department's Motalatale Modiba: "The Jubilee District Hospital and other facilities in Gauteng do not use black water tankers. We use green JoJo tankers and the water supplied by local authorities is clean and can be used for human consumption and other services. It is irresponsible for people to circulate on social media unverified content which spreads lies about water provisions at health facilities."