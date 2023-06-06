Family of slain MUT lecturer were hoping for ransom demand for his release

Sixty-one-year-old Chanlall Dwarika, who worked at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), was allegedly kidnapped by four men last week. His body was founded in Inanda, in the north of Durban over the weekend.

DURBAN - The family of an engineering lecturer who was kidnapped recently said that they were really hoping that his captors would demand a ransom and release him.

Two men have been arrested and charged for his murder so far.

Police say they are searching for the other suspects.

The murder of Chanlall Dwarika, known to many in Verulam as Shan, has left the community and the staff at the Mangosuthu University of Technology in shock.

His grieving family is reeling over the brutal way he was killed.

His son, Sajiv Dwarika, spoke to Eyewitness News.

"We were hoping to receive a ransom so that they can release my father. We were offering them whatever they wanted, any amount of money, even keep whatever they had for them to just bring my father back but we received nothing."

He said that he wanted those responsible to pay for what they did.

"I want these criminals to be caught, I want justice to be served and the pain that they did to my father must also happen to them."

Twenty-year-old Sihle Mkhize and 35-year-old Siyabonga Maye have been arrested in connection with Dwarika's murder.

They appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday and their case was postponed to next week Tuesday.