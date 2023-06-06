DA calls for a commission of inquiry into farm murders in SA

This follows a number of deadly attacks in provinces, including Limpopo and the Western Cape, over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for a commission of inquiry into farm murders in the country.

The party said that in the Limpopo incident, a prominent businesswoman and a relative were set alight by their attackers.

In the Western Cape, a couple was found murdered on their farm in Aurora near Piketberg.

DA MP Noko Masipa said that he was gravely concerned and effective action was urgently needed to address this issue.

"We cannot stand idly by as our farming communities live in constant fear for their lives. These farm murders threaten the country’s food security."

Masipa said that police were clearly failing people in rural areas despite an existing rural safety plan.

"The Democratic Alliance will write to the president to request the establishment of a commission of inquiry into farm murders. This independent inquiry will allow for a thorough investigation into the underlying causes of these crimes and provide recommendations for comprehensive measures to safeguard our farming communities."