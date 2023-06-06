Court finds Pirates star Thembikosi Lorch guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

The case relates to a complaint laid at the Midrand Police Station by his ex-girlfriend in September 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates football star Thembinkosi Lorch has been found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend Fundiswa Mathithibala.

Judgment in the matter was handed down in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The case relates to a complaint laid at the Midrand Police Station by Mathithibala in September 2020.

According to the charge sheet, Mathithibala was visiting Lorch at his Midrand home, however he left her to go out with his friends.

Upon Lorch’s return, according to the charge sheet, an argument ensued between the two leading to the football star becoming violent.

National Prosecuting Authority Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Lorch was not a credible witness during the trial.

“Lorch was arrested on the 7th of September 2020 and was subsequently released on R2,000 bail. The case has been postponed to the of July 2023 for sentencing proceedings.”