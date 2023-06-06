CoJ to recruit 2,000 crime-prevention wardens, says Gwamanda

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivered his maiden State of the City Address, putting crime high up on his agenda.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda on Tuesday announced that the city planned to recruit about 2,000 people to serve as municipal crime-prevention wardens.

This recruitment drive is not linked to a similar programme announced by the Gauteng provincial government last month.

Gwamanda brought this to light when he delivered his maiden State of the City Address before the City of Joburg council.

The announcement comes a week after the latest crime statistics revealed that Joburg is one of the most unsafe places to live in.

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda arrives in council to deliver his maiden state of the city address.

The mayor says the city will recruit about 2000 crime fighting wardens.



“These dedicated individuals will work alongside law enforcement agencies, communities, to strengthen crime prevention initiatives, improve community policing, and enhance safety and security of our city.” ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 6, 2023

Gwamanda said the city’s crime prevention wardens will address violent crimes seen in areas such as Westbury and Eldorado Park.

“These dedicated individuals will work alongside law enforcement agencies, communities, and stakeholders to strengthen crime prevention initiatives, improve community policing, and enhance the overall safety and security of our city.”

Joburg Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said the wardens had already been trained by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department.

“The wardens were trained by us, but they still need further training so that they can really shoot.”

However, opposition parties said they were not too impressed with this, saying the provincial government was already providing wardens.