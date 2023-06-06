Go

CoJ intending to reduce dependence on Eskom - Gwamanda

The newly elected Johannesburg mayor said that the city will extend its contract with the privately-owned Kelvin power station by another three years, which currently supplies the metro with 13% of its electricity.

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
06 June 2023 14:48

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said the city intended on reducing the metro's reliability on Eskom.

The City of Johannesburg currently acquires 87% of its power from the utility, while 13% is supplied by a private power plant.

Speaking during his maiden State of the City Address in council, Gwamanda said the metro would be extending its contract with the Kelvin power station by another three years.

“This added power will be beneficial to residents, especially during the winter peak-period that we are entering, as we anticipate a significant growth in demand.”

