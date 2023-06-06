Both directions of N1 highway reopened after tanker explosion: Tshwane EMS

On Monday night, a petrol tanker carrying 40,000 litres of petrol exploded on the highway.

TSHWANE - Tshwane Emergency Management Services (EMS) said that both directions of the N1 near Botha Avenue were reopened to traffic on Tuesday morning, after a petrol tanker exploded on the highway on Monday night.

The vehicle driver was killed after he lost control of the vehicle, carrying 40,000 litres of petrol.

Tshwane EMS said that two fire engines, two water tankers, and water drainage systems were sent to clean the spill overnight.

“Tshwane EMS handed over the scene to law enforcement agencies, as well as the cleaning and recovery companies that were on the scene to proceed with the cleaning, as well as the recovery of the wreckage of the petrol tanker. At the time of leaving the scene, the N1 was fully opened,” said EMS's Charles Mabaso.