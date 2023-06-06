6 families in court battle to stave off evictions from Woodstock homes

The families, who live in six cottages in Searle Street in Woodstock, are facing eviction after their homes were sold to a property owner who now wants them out.

CAPE TOWN - Six families who withstood forcible removal from District Six during apartheid are embroiled in a court battle to prevent a second attempt to have them evicted from their homes.

However, the tenants have made an application in the Western Cape High Court to fight their eviction.

Fifty-four-year-old Vanessa Collison grew up in one of the six cottages in Searle Street on the border of District Six and Woodstock.

The six families living here now face eviction from the area for a second time since apartheid.

Collison said that the process to have them evicted should never have come this far.

"You know, people need to know the injustice that has happened here. It was unfair what happened, it really, genuinely was and it should not have got to the point that we're at now. It shouldn't have been here."

The families are intent on keeping their homes but are facing opposition from the City of Cape Town.

The city has clarified its stance, saying that it was not the party asking for the families to be evicted.



City spokesperson Luthando Tyalibongo.

"The occupant respondents have opposed their eviction and are now seeking an expropriation by way of counterclaim against the city, which the city is opposing. As the matter is sub judice, we are not at liberty to discuss further details."

The matter is set to be heard in court in October.