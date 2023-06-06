4 people killed in collision on N17 highway in Springs

Two vehicles collided on the N17 east near the Tonk Meter off-ramp which resulted in 4 people losing their lives.

JOHANNESBURG – Ekurhuleni police have confirmed that four people have been killed in a head-on collision on the N17 highway.

Ekurhuleni police said that a vehicle carrying three women crashed into another car on the N17 east, near the Tonk Meter off-ramp.

The three and the driver of the second vehicle were all declared dead on the scene.

Suspected drunk driving is being investigated.

The EMP's Lerato Monyane: "Jaws of lives were used to extract the occupants from the entrapment. The cause of the accident is still being investigated by law enforcement officials. The use of intoxicating substances is not excluded from investigations.”