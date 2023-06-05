Woman killed outside the Wynberg Magistrates Court connected to murder case

The deceased may have been a witness on the day she was shot dead almost two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - It's emerged a woman killed outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court is, herself, accused of murder and had appeared in court for such.

On Monday, three men appeared in the same court in connection with her murder.

The three accused have all been charged with murder, attempted murder and firearm-related charges.

The killing was captured on CCTV and the footage has been widely shared on social media.

It shows the deceased walking on the pavement next to two people when a gunman quickly walks up to her pulls out a firearm and fires two shots into the back of her head.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it's deeply saddened by the gun attack.

The matter has been postponed to next Tuesday.