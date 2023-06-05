Vandalism, theft crippling operations along Durban, FS, Joburg lines - Transnet

The managing executive of the Central Corridor at Transnet Freight Rail, Rudzani Ligege, said that it was impossible to police all 740 kilometres of the line and they needed help.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet said that vandalism and theft were crippling its operations along its Durban, Free State, and Johannesburg line, and urgent intervention was needed.

The country's rail and logistics network, as well as load shedding were listed by many, including the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb), as the two biggest threats to the country's growth.

The managing executive of the Central Corridor at Transnet Freight Rail, Rudzani Ligege, said 47 trains were supposed to be operating per day, per direction on the line, but this figure was often at around 15.

He said that it was impossible to police all 740 kilometres of the line and they needed help.

"There has been an amendment to the act about destroying essential services, and the provinces have police to deal with this, but they are spread too thinly to deal with this type of crime."

He said there were task teams, but they were not effective.

"You'll find that we do have dedicated task teams put in place, but they are not dedicated to deal with this particular crime. You may find that they have other work. We don't have a special task team."