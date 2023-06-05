UFH postpones exam scheduled for Monday after parts of campus torched

A few hours before the students were set to start their end-of-semester exams, some students went on the rampage.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Fort Hare said that the exams scheduled for Monday had been postponed after protesting students destroyed parts of the campus on Sunday night.

University management said that CCTV footage showed students torching the campus' indoor sports facility and vandalising its furniture and computer labs.

Students are angry over the format of their exam schedule.

Students who have been preparing for weeks for their final exams this semester will have to wait another day to write due to security concerns.

Students are arguing that the exam timetables are too congested.

However, the university said that it consulted the students and adjustments were made weeks ago.

It said that it would reschedule all exams due to be written on Monday at both its Alice and East London campuses.

But the exam schedule will continue to proceed as originally laid out thereafter.