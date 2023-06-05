Struggling S. Africans slashing policies, gym contracts to make ends meet

Research company InfoQuest said there had been an increase in the cancellation of policies, subscriptions and contracts in the last six months.

JOHANNESBURG - Research shows that some South Africans are being left with little choice but to cut down on expenses as the high interest rate begins to take its toll.

It shows that as the cost of living goes up and salaries stay the same, many people are cancelling gym memberships and DStv subscriptions among others.

However, this has also escalated to some cancelling hospital plans and medical aids.

While gym memberships have seen the most cancellations, the company said that at least 7% of people in the country had also cancelled their life insurance.

Meanwhile, 10% of people had cancelled their household contents insurance.

Info-quest's Lynette Nickelson: "It’s all about which contracts or financial contracts are easy to cancel. Some it’s simply picking up the phone and asking the service provider to cancel."

Nickelson said people have also cut down on their entertainment budgets.

