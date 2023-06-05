Santaco condemns attacks on e-hailing taxi drivers at Maponya Mall

This comes after e-hailing taxi drivers were attacked last week at the Maponya Mall in Pimville.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said that the e-hailing sector in Soweto had opened multiple cases with the police after an attack on drivers last week.

This driver was attacked in the violence at Maponya Mall last night. @motso_modise #Soweto pic.twitter.com/gKaZ5BNCJA ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 2, 2023

Last week, three cars were damaged at the Maponya Mall in Pimville, with the drivers attacked.

It’s understood that one of the drivers succumbed to his injuries after being shot.

It’s alleged that taxi drivers were behind the attacks, but the taxi council said that this accusation must still be investigated.

Santaco's Mmatshikhidi Phala: "At this point, it cannot necessarily be proved that the people who perpetrated the violence are in fact from the taxi industry. If anything, some are suspecting that it could in fact be from the e-hailing sector because we are hearing about some of them now are operating illegally."

She said that the taxi council condemned the violence.

"The meeting that our provincial leadership had with the provincial department of transport has also resolved that they should allow law enforcement to do their investigations before pronouncing on anything. So, it’s just to be certain exactly who are the suspects and what’s happening, so that investigation is taking place. We are fully in support of it."

