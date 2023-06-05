Ramaphosa: Citizens' lives can only improve if local govt challenges addressed

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that it was imperative that municipalities had credible, sustainable and well-managed revenue collection programmes, to ensure the equitable distribution of services.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africans’ lives could only improve if local government challenges were addressed.

But he said that citizens should also play their part by paying for services.

In his weekly newsletter, the president has also read businesses and government departments the riot act, saying that they too must pay outstanding debt to municipalities.

Ramaphosa said that the Auditor-General’s finding that only 38 out of 257 municipalities achieved clean audits in the past financial year, was worrying.



President Ramaphosa said that while it was true that a number of municipalities were unable to deliver services because they did not collect enough money from consumers for water and electricity, underspending was also a contributing factor.

Last year, more than 80 municipalities did not spend all the money they were allocated for infrastructure improvements.

On Friday, Ramaphosa convened the Presidential Coordinating Council in Cape Town, which has deliberated on urgently reviewing the funding model for municipalities to ensure they have enough resources to do their work.

Ramaphosa said that the most recent municipal audit findings were serious and needed a coordinated response.

He said that while clean audits were not the only indicator of good service delivery, there was a correlation.

Ramaphosa said that it was imperative that municipalities had credible, sustainable and well-managed revenue collection programmes, to ensure the equitable distribution of services.