Protest outside Diepkloof hostel causing major traffic disruptions

Motorists travelling on the N1 north and N12 east from Freedom Park, Soweto can expect heavy delays on Monday morning, as protest action blocked off the highways.

FILE: Backed-up traffic on a highway. Picture: khongkitwiriyachan/ 123rf
05 June 2023 11:20

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists travelling on the N1 north and N12 east from Freedom Park, Soweto can expect heavy delays on Monday morning, as protest action blocked off the highways.

Police said that protestors outside the Diepkloof hostel were causing major traffic disruptions.

A truck was torched and looted, and officers were dispatched to the scene.

“There are also traffic disruptions on Chris Hani Road in Diepkloof... Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution,” said the police's Xolani Fihla.

