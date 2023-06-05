Protest outside Diepkloof hostel causing major traffic disruptions
Motorists travelling on the N1 north and N12 east from Freedom Park, Soweto can expect heavy delays on Monday morning, as protest action blocked off the highways.
Police said that protestors outside the Diepkloof hostel were causing major traffic disruptions.
A truck was torched and looted, and officers were dispatched to the scene.
“There are also traffic disruptions on Chris Hani Road in Diepkloof... Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution,” said the police's Xolani Fihla.
In Diepkloof we have reports of a protest in action on the N1 North at the N12 Diepkloof Interchange' EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) June 5, 2023
- The N12 East is closed – 40min delay on the N1 North as well as on the N12 East from the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park #JHBTraffic