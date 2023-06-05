Property market feeling the squeeze of high interest rates

With homeowners paying more for their houses, property company Re/Max has seen a decline in the number of bond registrations for the first quarter of the year.

JOHANNESBURG - Real estate companies are feeling the pressure of high interest rates as fewer people find interest in purchasing property.

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has increased interest rates 10 consecutive times since November 2021, taking the rate to 8.25%.

This, coupled with a weak rand, has led to little appetite from customers.

The company's housing report shows a 14% decline in the number of bond registrations this year compared to last year.

It said that the number of units sold this year had also declined by 18% compared to last year.

The company added that the number of buyer enquiries had gone down by 30%, while houses that were up for sale had increased by 62%, showing an increase in the number of people interested in selling their properties.

The company has attributed these numbers to the steep increase of interest rates.