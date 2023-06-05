Power outage hits water supply for Alexander Park, South Hills residents

This follows a power outage that occurred in Rand Water which has resulted in residents of Alexander Park and in South Hills having little to no water.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Joburg residents in Alexander Park and in South Hills can expect little to no water pressure due to critically low reservoir levels.

Joburg Water said that the towers in the two zones had been impacted by a Rand Water power failure.

It said that a major Rand Water purification plant experienced a power trip last week, which resulted in reduced supply to the two reservoirs.

While the trip has been attended to by Rand Water, Joburg Water's impacted systems are expected to take a few more days to restore supply.

Joburg Water's Nombuso Shabalala: "On Friday the second of June, Rand Water experienced power outages at its Zuikerbosch purification plant and Palmiet pump station, this has impacted Johannesburg Water’s infrastructure and low levels."